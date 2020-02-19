Mann Ki Baat on hearing loss: AIISH experts write to PM

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru, which comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on hearing disability and create awareness on the issue via his radio show Mann Ki Baat. AIISH, a premier institution in South East Asia that is recognised as centre of excellence in the field of communication disorders and has been providing rehabilitation services for the past 54 years, has requested the PM to speak on the matter in the last week of February. The World Health Organisation is observing World Hearing Day on March 3, and the theme for this year is ‘Hearing for life; Don’t let hearing loss limit you’.

In a letter written to Modi, AIISH Director Prof M Pushpavathi has pointed out that as per the 2011 census, nearly 19 per cent of the disabled population suffers from significant hearing loss. “Early onset of hearing loss hinders the development of speech and language in young children. Research has revealed that among such children, if hearing loss is detected before three months of age and effective rehabilitation is provided, normal speech and language abilities can be developed,” she said. She has also requested the PM to release a short video message to the citizens on hearing healthcare.

Dr Sandeep M, an associate professor in audiology, AIISH, told The New Indian Express that in most Western countries, they have Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS) programmes, where early detection (one month) and rehabilitation for children as young as six months old is provided. “In most cases, a child might not speak because of hearing impairment as he or she will not able to hear sounds. But with early identification, rehabilitation can, to some extent, help the child speak normally,’’ he said, adding, “We need to have UNHS in India too, and have sought similar programme here.’’

The director has also written letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan, urging him to observe World Hearing Day. She has also suggested that public education activities on hearing healthcare be conducted. She requested the minister to instruct all concerned hospitals in this regard.