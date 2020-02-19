Meeting at Jagadish Shettar’s house creates buzz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was busy with the assembly session, an anonymous letter and a meeting at Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s house on Monday evening created a buzz in political circles.

On Tuesday morning, Shettar rushed to Yediyurappa’sa house to clarify the issue of alleged dissidence. Also, there were all-round denials by Murugesh Nirani, who attended the meeting at Shettar’s house, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and party spokesman Go Madhusudan.

Nirani, speaking to TNIE, said, “There is no question of dissidence. I have known Yediyurappa for the last 30 years. It is true that I went to Shettar’s house, but the meeting was not attended by 20 party MLAs as reported. We also did not have dinner. I spoke to Shettar about some work concerning industries. I must have spent just about ten minutes with him.”

Ashwath Narayan said there is no dissidence activity within the party. Madhusudhan denied it too. Umesh Katti accompanied Nirani to the meeting too.