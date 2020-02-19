Notify Bannerghatta ESZ soon: BSY to Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that many development projects have been stopped pending final notification of the Bannerghatta National Park eco-sensitive zone, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Environment and Forests, Prakash Javadekar, notify the ESZ as recommended by the State Government.

As the BNP “is in close proximity” to Bengaluru city, the state had recommended reduction in ESZ area from 268.96 sqkm to 168.84 sqkm, with distances varying from 100 mts to 1 km, the letter said.