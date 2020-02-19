Over 300 hostel staff yet to get a year’s pay

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: As many as 338 cooks and watchmen of 49 post-matric hostels under the Social Welfare Department in Koppal district are yet to get their salaries due from April 2019, official sources told TNIE on Tuesday.

In all, the department has 14 post-matric hostels in Yelburga taluk, 13 in Koppal taluk, 11 in Kushtagi taluk and six in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district. In fact, cooks and watchmen at these hostels are absorbed on contract basis through outsourcing agencies, which are supposed to ensure grants from the state government and facilitate salary.

However, these cooks and watchmen of the department’s hostels, especially in Koppal, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts have their own cooperative outsourcing agencies through which they get contract work and salary. These agencies disburse grants as and when the state government releases grants to the department.

Even as the department district officer Laxman Babali said on Tuesday that the matter is being pursued with the finance department of the state government for grants, Hostel Contract Workers’ Cooperative Union district president Mrtunjaya Sarangamath said that people’s representatives, including Deputy Chief Minister and District Minister Laxman Savadi, have been petitioned for the due salary.