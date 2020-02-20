Elevated corridor plan revived, to cost Rs 27k crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-hyped and controversial elevated corridor is back on the table. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan held a meeting on Wednesday with officials of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL) and city MLAs on measures to ease traffic congestion with the construction of the 87-km-long elevated corridor. At the meeting, it was decided to go with the restructured plan prepared by KRDCL for the elevated corridor. It was also decided to prepare a blueprint and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister so that it can be included in the upcoming state budget.

The entire elevated corridor, including the loops, will span 102 km and cost Rs 27,000 crore. “The project has been tweaked so that the land acquisition cost is reduced and also becomes practical to implement on ground. Earlier, these factors were a major problem because of which the project was stalled,” sources present at the meeting told The New Indian Express.

In the first phase, work on the 29 km KR Puram- Yeshwanthpur six-lane East-West corridor, which will connect Ulsoor and Mekhri Circle, will be taken up. “The MLAs and ministers have shown keen interest in implementing the project. While at some places, junction improvement will be done, at many other places, the project will be elevated. For this, land acquisition will be necessary and it will require at least Rs 1,000 crore. Hence, the CM will be requested to include it in the budget and release the funds so that it can be done at the earliest,” an official present at the meeting said.