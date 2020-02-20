Home States Karnataka

For 2nd day, Mangaluru firing disrupts Assembly

Home Minister Bommai rejects demand for judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge, Congress members walk out 

Published: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday defended the police firing at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru, as the issue continued to rock the assembly for the second day. While the opposition termed the firing as a “police excess” and demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge, the government defended the police, saying the action was inevitable to prevent any further loss to lives and property.

Citing scathing observations made by a High Court judge on Tuesday while granting bail to those arrested in the Mangaluru incident, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “A day before police firing in Mangaluru, the CM had said that he had not given permission for a lathicharge, but the next day the police opened fire killing two innocent people. There are invisible hands superceding the CM,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah speaks during
the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha
on Wednesday | Express

“The police commissioner was directly responsible for the firing and a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge must be ordered. The police are being discriminatory. They bookcases against Congress leaders and anti-CAA protesters, while not taking any action against leaders like Somashekar Reddy and Kalladaka Prabhakar Bhat. Karnataka has become a police state, there is no democracy,” he said. 

Law Minister J Madhuswamy raised a point of order to stop Siddaramaiah from referring to the High Court observations, saying the matter is before the court. As Congress members continued to cite the court observations, the minister said he may have to issue a contempt notice to Siddaramaiah. The threat led to heated exchanges. Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy, who was in the Chair, said there is nothing wrong in referring to the observations and allowed Siddaramaiah to continue.

It was inevitable: Bommai
Rejecting the demand for a judicial probe, Bommai said that the police followed due processes and opened fire at a “motivated crowd” that had come to create trouble. He said that the government allowed protests across the state and also gave permission to protest in Mangaluru. But after getting information about possible trouble, the police withdrew the permission and imposed prohibitory orders. 

He said that a PFI activist, who was involved in similar incidents in North India, had invited people to Mangaluru to create trouble. He said that one of the persons who died was earlier arrested in a rioting case and released on bail. The government will present all facts before the court during the trial, he added. 
Unhappy with his reply, Congress members walked out of the house.

BSY’s quick mutt visit amid session
Tumakuru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s quick visit to Kadusiddeshwara Mutt near Tiptur on Wednesday may be an indicator of him not turning an invitiation from a mutt down and maintaining relationships, especially after the recent controversy involving religious head Sri Vachananada Swami. “Amid the ongoing session, I have come here to seek blessings from swamiji, who wishes I complete my full term as chief minister,” he said.

Cong brings up hit-and-run cases 

Bengaluru: During the Legislative Council session, Congress MLC Jayamala said that hit-and-run cases are “treated differently” by the BJP. She said, “When the son of one of our colleagues from the Lower House was involved in a hit-and-run case, the MLA himself took his son to the police station. Now, a similar incident has occurred and the accused is the son of an influential minister in BSY’s cabinet. However, the police are treating the case differently. While the CM is being ignorant, the Home Minister said he is yet to get the report. Why hide the accident just because the accused is the son of a BJP leader,” she asked. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru firing Mangaluru Violence Karnataka Assembly Anti CAA protest
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp