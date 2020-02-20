Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Over 10,000 aspirants take part in job fair

Interestingly, more girl students and job seekers from the rural background had flocked to the venue. 

Published: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Job aspirants make a beeline in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Thousands of unemployed youths and job aspirants made a beeline for registering their names in the two-day mega job fair organised by Skill, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department in association with Mysuru, Kodagu and Mandya district administrations in the city on Wednesday. Over 6,000 job aspirants had registered online while nearly 4,000 had turned up to the fair that was held till 6 pm.

Ten separate counters were set-up for on the spot registration but the delay in the inauguration of stage programmes pushed the candidates to make serpentine queues under the scorching sun to get their names registered. Interestingly, more girl students and job seekers from the rural background had flocked to the venue. 

