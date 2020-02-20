Home States Karnataka

‘No Margadarshak Mandal for BSY, he will complete term’

Since they kept up their promise, they have been inducted into the ministry and there is no controversy.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after an alleged meeting of disgruntled legislators at Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence and an anonymous letter seeking a change in the leadership of BS Yediyurappa because of his age, 77, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday said, “Do you think Modiji and Amit Shahji are not aware of his age? BJP leaders have taken the decision of making him the chief minister after considering all these facts.”

Asked about the letter which states that Yediyurappa should be sent to the Margadarshak Mandal, Rao said, “Yediyurapa will continue as CM for the full length of his term. Do you think the party is full of fools to believe this? This is nothing but gossip.”

On the speculation of dissidence brewing in the party state unit and whether it would be a repeat of 2008-09 when Yediyurappa had to give up his post before completing his term, Rao said, “The situation is different now, and both Delhi and Bangalore are more stable. The question of leadership change does not arise. Within the system, there is no formal demand for a leadership change.”

Rao said, “Rebels who have come from other parties have been accommodated. Since they kept up their promise, they have been inducted into the ministry and there is no controversy. The talk of some leaders lobbying for ministerial berths and some others forming groups... this is all the natural process of a party, isn’t it?” But political analyst BS Murthy warned that there could be more trouble brewing for Yediyurappa in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Margadarshak Mandal BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp