Home States Karnataka

‘No more pharma colleges till 2022’

During the previous academic year, the AICTE noticed 900 new pharmaceutical colleges were set up in just one year.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a year ago, a committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy noticed that 50 per cent of seats in engineering colleges are vacant. It recommended that no new engineering colleges be accepted until 2022. In addition to that, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said that permission for setting up new pharmaceutical colleges has also been stopped. 

During the previous academic year, the AICTE noticed 900 new pharmaceutical colleges were set up in just one year. As a precautionary measure, Sahasrabudhe told TNIE no new pharma colleges will be set up until 2022. “The Supreme Court has given a temporary stay and asked us to receive applications. Whether to give approval or not depends on final judgment of apex court,” he added.

However, new government engineering colleges will be given permission in aspirational districts if there is no government engineering college.There are 272 aspirational districts, said Sahasrabudhe, adding that just a few of these districts are left without any government engineering college.

Many states have opposed single entrance test for engineering aspirants : AICTE Chairman
Bengaluru: Even as dialogues are being held with stakeholders across the country about the benefits of a single entrance test for engineering aspirants, many states have opposed the move, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of AICTE, said on Wednesday. He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the ‘International Conclave on Learning Ecosystem’ organised by IFIM Business School, here.

A common entrance examination, would be the NEET (which is for medical aspirants) equivalent for engineering students. One of the reasons for states to oppose the move is that their syllabus may not be on par with that required for the entrance test. These states must revise their curriculum, Sahasrabudhe said. A common entrance test, which perhaps can be introduced thrice a year (to get the best score, akin to IELTS), will expand the options of students.

Minimum fee yet to be prescribed for engg colleges
While the upper limit for fees for various courses in different institutes is prescribed, the fee regulatory committee is yet to specify the lower limit, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, AICTE chairman. By this, educational institutes also tend to suffer, he added, with extremely low fee limit that many states prescribe on their own, infrastructure and faculty salaries get affected as institutes have to adhere to a teacher-student ratio. “So, we cannot go below the cost that needs to be covered by institutions nor charge exorbitantly as education is a not-for-profit endeavour. There should be a band in which the fee should lie,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp