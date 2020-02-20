Home States Karnataka

Other Kashmiri students feel unsafe in college

While two students have gone back home on vacation, the other two have moved into their relatives’ house

Published: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri students attacked by a mob at Hubballi Court premises on Monday | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After a turn of events over the three Kashmiri students raising pro-Pakistan slogans, four other students from Kashmir studying in KLE Institute of Technology in the city, are feeling threatened on the campus. A grim situation prevailed on the college premises, as well as in the hostel, after a video of three Kashmiri students shouting pro-Pakistani slogans went viral. After these students were manhandled by miscreants on the court premises, the Kashmiri students said they felt threatened and did not feel safe in the college or hostel. 

Apart from the students involved in the sedition case - Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Aamir Mohi Uddin Wani - four more students are studying in the same institute. Among them, two are studying Computer Science, while the  other two are pursuing Civil Engineering. Of the four, two had gone to their native place for vacations, but have not returned, even though their classes have started. The other two students, on the advice of the management, went to their relative’s house on Tuesday. 

KLEIT principal Basavaraj Anami said, two students submitted leave letters to the hostel warden and went back to their native place, while the other two have gone to their relatives houses. “They will retutn to continue their studies after a few days,” he said.

Suo motu case booked
Meanwhile, Vidyanagar police have registered a suo-motu case against 10-15 unidentified people, who attacked the three students while they were being led out of the court to the police vehicle. The group hurled shoes at them and obstructed the police from carrying out their duty on Monday.  Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep said, they have booked a suo-motu case and are investigating it. Till Wednesday evening, no arrests were made in this regard.

Plea in High Court
After Hubballi Bar Association passed a resolution against appearing on behalf of any arrested students in the court, parents of the students who visited Hubballi on Tuesday knocked the doors of the High Court in Bengaluru, requesting to drop sedition charges against the students. Adil, brother of Aamir Mohi Uddin Wani said, the students have committed a mistake that is unacceptable. “For that, we all apologise and request the court, government and the police to drop sedition charges, which will spoil the future of the students,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Wednesday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students studying in different parts of the state. They requested him to look into the matter personally, for the safety of the students and maintaining peace and harmony in universities and colleges. They also demanded punishment and strict action against elements involved in manhandling students in the Hubballi Court premises. 

