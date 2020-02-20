Wish to see BSY through tenure: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Wishing that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should complete his term, former PM HD Deve Gowda said that the BJP is a party of discipline. “I expect good work from them (BJP),” he said. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday, he said, “I desire that the Yediyurappa-led government rules in the state for the next three-and-a-half years. If elections happen again some time in the middle, people will face problems. There is no need to discuss the coalition government at this moment.”

When asked about dissidence and disgruntled MLAs in his party, Gowda said these issues persist in the Congress as well. He spoke about the cross-voting in the recent council elections, claiming that G T Devegowda had “gone to the BJP earlier also”. Gowda said, “It’s up to him (GTD) what decision he wants to take politically. Except for him, nobody from the JDS will quit the party.”