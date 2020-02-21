20% of new RO plants in Karnataka non-functional

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: In a shocking revelation, around 20% of newly set up water purifications plants across the state were non-functional when they were handed over to the authorities concerned. Of the total 11,000 reverse osmosis plants installed and handed over to the Rural Development department in 2019, 2,274 are not in working condition.

A legislature committee has blamed the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) and contractors for the mess. The Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, headed by BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, in its report, has highlighted many loopholes in the works of the KRIDL.

Govt entity KRIDL did shoddy job, says report

The committee, which was constituted last year, held meetings and also conducted site inspections which revealed many issues, mainly in installing water purification plants. According to the report, available with TNIE, of the total 11,0002 plants commissioned, 2274 are not working. The report points out that these were non-functional even before they was handed over to the department or during the maintenance period.

“In some cases, unauthorised contractors have taken up construction and installation and their bills have been paid. But once the RO plant is handed over, they become incommunicado. It is their responsibility to maintain the units during the liability period of one year,’’ M K Pranesh, a member of the committee, said. It was revealed that some officials were hand in glove with unlicenced contractors, he added.

The committee report says that though funds were made available in advance, the quality of work is poor. During 2018-19, Rs 190 crore was spent on construction of water purification plants, roads and sanitation. Despite being a government undertaking, KRIDL has not taken up quality work and illegally sub-contracted it. There was no memorandum of understanding between KRIDL and the private contractors, the report said.“In many cases, the works had to be redone. One an imagine the amount of money wasted,’’ added M Narayanaswamy, another member.

Some of the reasons for non-functioning purifiers

Borewell attached to water purifier has no water

Officials paid complete amount to contractor who has done incomplete work

Bad quality of pipes usedwhich would have broken causing water leakage

Overhead tank will be too small or not as per the standards

Bad quality of materialsused for RO plant