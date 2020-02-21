Home States Karnataka

20% of new RO plants in Karnataka non-functional

In a shocking revelation, around 20% of newly set up water purifications plants across the state were non-functional when they were handed over to the authorities concerned.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking revelation, around 20% of newly set up water purifications plants across the state were non-functional when they were handed over to the authorities concerned. Of the total 11,000 reverse osmosis plants installed and handed over to the Rural Development department in 2019, 2,274 are not in working condition.

A legislature committee has blamed the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) and contractors for the mess. The Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, headed by BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, in its report, has highlighted many loopholes in the works of the KRIDL.

Govt entity KRIDL did shoddy job, says report

The committee, which was constituted last year, held meetings and also conducted site inspections which revealed many issues, mainly in installing water purification plants. According to the report, available with TNIE, of the total 11,0002 plants commissioned, 2274 are not working. The report points out that these were non-functional even before they was handed over to the department or during the maintenance period.

“In some cases, unauthorised contractors have taken up construction and installation and their bills have been paid. But once the RO plant is handed over, they become incommunicado. It is their responsibility to maintain the units during the liability period of one year,’’ M K Pranesh, a member of the committee, said. It was revealed that some officials were hand in glove with unlicenced contractors, he added.

The committee report says that though funds were made available in advance, the quality of work is poor. During 2018-19, Rs 190 crore was spent on construction of water purification plants, roads and sanitation. Despite being a government undertaking, KRIDL has not taken up quality work and illegally sub-contracted it. There was no memorandum of understanding between KRIDL and the private contractors, the report said.“In many cases, the works had to be redone. One an imagine the amount of money wasted,’’ added M Narayanaswamy, another member.

Some of the reasons for non-functioning purifiers
Borewell attached to water purifier has no water
Officials paid complete amount to contractor who has done incomplete work
Bad quality of pipes usedwhich would have broken causing water leakage
Overhead tank will be too small or not as per the standards
Bad quality of materialsused for RO plant

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp