Home States Karnataka

Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Raja, the lucky bull has won the first prize in eight among 25 local bullock cart races and runner up prizes in the remaining bullock cart races so far making a good profit to the owner.

Published: 21st February 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Birthday celebrations of humans is common in society. Going a step ahead, some people celebrate the birthday of pets like cats and dogs. But here is a group of young farmers who celebrated the 4th Birthday of a racer bull.

Yes, 'Raja' a lucky bull, who has won many bullock cart races, owned by farmer Sunil Desai, resident of Kadoli village, Belagavi taluk is favourite friend for these young boys of the village. Besides taking care of bulls in all aspects, the young farmers celebrated its birthday by cutting and feeding a cake, singing birthday jingles and bursting crackers on Wednesday night.

Sunil Desai(32) and his family in Kadoli village, about 10-kilometres from Belagavi are popular in the village for rearing quality pair bullocks exclusively for bullock cart racing for generations. This family takes care of the bullocks just like the children of the family. Encouraging the tradition of rearing quality bullock pairs, the youths of the village who cannot rear bulls themselves support Desai family in taking care of the bullocks and getting them prepared for the race.

Sunil Desai had bought bull namely 'Raja' a year ago when it was just three years old at the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh from an Hooli village in Saudatti taluk. He had paired it with another bull called 'Kishnya' for racing. This match turned lucky for him as it has won the first prize in eight among 25 local bullock cart races and runner up prizes in the remaining bullock cart races so far making a good profit to the owner.  

Speaking to express, Sunil Desai, owner of 'Raja' bull said "Although I am graduate, I did not choose to go for a job but decided to carry forward the family tradition of rearing quality bulls for racing. I get good support from about 20 to 25 boys during races to carry the bulls to the venue and handle them. They all were very enthusiastic to celebrate the birthday of Raja and themselves had made arrangements for birthday celebration' he said.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bull birthday Raja bull
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp