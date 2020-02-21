Colleges get Rs 2 crore UGC grant for socially relevant researches

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three aided colleges in the state will receive funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for trans-disciplinary research, under the Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE) in identified thrust areas in humanities, human sciences and Indian knowledge systems.

St Aloysius College, Mangaluru will receive Rs 84.5 lakh, NMKRV College for Women, Jayanagar will receive Rs 52 lakh and K.L.E. Society’s S. Nijalingappa College, Bengaluru, will receive Rs 80 lakh for select research projects in the academic year 2020-21, a UGC official said. These were among the 18 aided colleges chosen from across the country for STRIDE grant. Colleges in the South Western Zone, which including Karnataka and Kerala got Rs 5.05 crore.

Research under STRIDE will be on socially relevant, local need-based, nationally important and globally significant aspects to accomplish Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and wellbeing of society. Research work can stretch up to three years, by the end of which, colleges must clearly indicate research outcomes in line with the scheme’s objectives.

The grant will be released in two equal instalments - half will be released upfront and the rest after the college presents the Utilization Certificate of the first instalment. The grant can be spent on short courses in research design, plagiarism policy, procurement policy, intellectual property, scientific and technical writing for academic and research purposes, etc. Also in participation in research internship specialized training, methodology workshops. The amount can also be used by the researcher for domestic and international travel with proper justification and approval of the Mentoring and Monitoring Committee that the college is supposed to form.