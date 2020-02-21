Conference on mining safety held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miners should form clusters when they are working on small lands, R Subramanian, Director General of Mines Safety, said during a conference on safety and problems faced by unorganised miners on Thursday. It is worrisome when 2-3 miners work on one acre of land, as they have no safety gear and do not maintain the minimum gap of 7.5 metres, he said. When respirable dust can cause pneumoconiosis and silicosis diseases, miners were told.