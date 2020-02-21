Home States Karnataka

Fight against injustice in tax devolution: Siddaramaiah

Opposition Congress on Thursday hit out at the Union government for “injustice” meted out to the state in tax devolution.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress on Thursday hit out at the Union government for “injustice” meted out to the state in tax devolution. Initiating the debate on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislature, opposition leader Siddaramaiah said under the 15th Finance Commission, tax devolution to the state will reduce by Rs 10,000 crore every year for the next five years. “When our tax collections are increasing, why is tax devolution reduced? If there is a reduction of Rs 50,000 crore in five years, how can we develop the state?” he said, stressing that everyone needs to fight against the “injustice.”

The former chief minister said for every Rs 100 tax collected in Karnataka, the state is getting Rs 40 under devolution, while Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 256, Bihar 298 and Gujarat Rs 235. “Why does Gujarat which is a fairly developed state get more and why should people in Karnataka pay for Gujarat’s development?”
On the GST compensation, Siddaramaiah said the state government has provided information that Rs 6,613 crore was due till December end and when January and February component is also included, it would cross Rs 13,000 crore. “Of that, the state government is yet to get Rs 4,432 crore,” he said.

The Congress leader also said the government has to release Rs 455 crore for rebuilding houses in flood-hit regions, but it has released only Rs 116 crore.In response, Housing Minister V Somanna said the government took up flood relief works on a “war-footing”. Explaining the magnitude of the work on hand, the minister said the remaining works would be completed “soon”.

