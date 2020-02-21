Home States Karnataka

India at 131st position in kids’ well-being survey

The report is based on a study conducted by 40 child and adolescent health experts from around the world.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every child on Earth faces an uncertain future and no country offers a child both the chance of a healthy upbringing and an environment fit for their future, a report commissioned by the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and British health research journal Lancet says. 

According to the report, India is ranked 77 on a sustainability index that takes into account per capita carbon emissions and 131 on a flourishing ranking out of 180 countries that measures the best chance at survival and well-being for children. The report is based on a study conducted by 40 child and adolescent health experts from around the world. The experts warned that progress over the last two decades is “set to reverse” if radical changes are not made by the governments around the globe. 

The report stated that the world’s survival depends on children being able to flourish, but no country is doing enough to give them a sustainable future. “No country in the world is currently providing the conditions we need to support every child to grow up and have a healthy future,” said Anthony Costello, Professor of Global Health and Sustainability at University College London, one of the lead authors of the report.

Agreeing with this, Raje Gowda, Senior Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kandali, said it is very important to change the approach to child and adolescent health to protect the world they will inherit in future.

Report highlights threat to children from harmful TV advertisements

“Countries have to work towards protecting our environment, not just in terms of climate change, but all parameters the report talks about. Exposure to violent advertisements, malnutrition, spike in infectious diseases such as Malaria and the rising global temperatures are definitely a cause for worry,” Raje Gowda said. The report said more than two billion people live in countries where development is hampered by humanitarian crises, conflicts, and natural disasters, and problems increasingly linked with climate change.

It said ‘flourishing’ is the geometric mean of surviving and thriving. For surviving, the authors selected maternal survival, survival in children younger than five years old, suicide, access to maternal and child health services, basic hygiene and sanitation, and lack of extreme poverty. For thriving, the domains were educational achievement, growth and nutrition, reproductive freedom and protection from violence.

Under the sustainability index, the authors noted that promoting today’s national conditions for children to survive and thrive must not come at the cost of eroding future global conditions for children’s ability to flourish. The sustainability index ranks countries on excess carbon emissions compared with the 2030 target. In 2015, the world’s countries agreed on 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), including no hunger, zero poverty and climate action. But five years on, little progress has been made towards achieving them.

The NITI Aayog was tasked with overseeing the implementation of SDGs in India since September 2015. As part of its resolution to “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’, India had committed to achieving the 17 SDGs and the 169 associated targets, which comprehensively cover social, economic and environmental dimensions of development and focus on ending poverty in all its forms and dimensions.  

“Very little has happened in this regard. India had decided to lessen carbon emissions and this will be compensated by activities like tree planting. Other than tree planting drives and a few health development ones, nothing much seems to have happened in India, and hence probably, we are ranked 131,” said an expert.

The report also highlighted the threat posed to children from harmful marketing. It found they were exposed to as many as 30,000 television advertisements a year, including those on alcohol, junk food and sugary soft drinks. Lancet editor-in-chief Dr Richard Horton said, “This calls for the birth of a new era for child and adolescent health. It is the supreme test of our generation. ”The only countries on track to beat CO2 emission targets by 2030, while also performing fairly on child health and well-being were Albania, Armenia, Grenada, Jordan, Moldova, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uruguay and Vietnam.  

