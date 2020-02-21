Karnataka Congress will split in next 3 months: Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

YADGIR: The Congress in Karnataka will split into pieces in the next three months, and the current Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will form a new party, predicted BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday.

He spoke about the delay in the assignment of a new KPCC president, saying that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had held discussions in this regard and that even party president Sonia Gandhi had met leaders from the state, but nothing has come out of it.

“If AICC appoints DK Shivakumar as KPCC president, Siddaramaiah will quit the party, and if AICC appoints Siddaramaiah’s man as KPCC president, DKS will quit. In case AICC succeeds in bringing together Siddaramaiah and DKS, then former DyCM Parameshwar will leave the party,” he said, adding that these factors will lead to the party’s collapse.