Right to speak sparks spats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thursday’s legislature session saw a heated exchange between Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and former minister and Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, over the latter’s right to speak in the assembly. Reddy was keen to participate in the debate soon after Opposition leader Siddaramaiah finished speaking.

However, the Speaker asked him to sit down, as he had already given permission to another member to speak. When Kageri told Reddy that he is simply following rules and that members must maintain discipline, Reddy hit back before storming out of the House. Later, talking about the clash, the Speaker said Reddy is a senior member of the House, and would call him back to attend the proceedings.

In a similar incident, upset over not getting time to speak, former Union minister and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatal angrily questioned why they have even come to the House. “Only a few people get to speak for hours together, while we have to just sit and listen to them,” he charged.