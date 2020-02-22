Home States Karnataka

BSY seeks six more months to provide ‘best administration’

He said irrigation projects that were in cold storage will get importance, with sufficient allocation for long-pending projects.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomes President Ram Nath Kovind at Bengaluru’s HAL Airport on Friday. Kovind is in the city on a two-day official visit | express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Not deterred by criticism from the opposition, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will work towards providing the best administration and programmes to the state in the few next months. He said that people should wait patiently and feel the changes happening in the next six months. This will also expose the previous Siddaramaiah government, he said.

“I have just completed seven months in office, whereas Siddaramaiah was in office for five years and HD Kumaraswamy was in office for 14 months. They should look back at their performance and introspect,” Yediyurappa said.

He said irrigation projects that were in cold storage will get importance, with sufficient allocation for long-pending projects. “I have already held pre-budget discussions and will give priority for the overall development of the state. I need six more months to meet the people’s expectations,” he said.

While hailing his cabinet colleagues from working round-the-clock for development of the state, Yediyurappa said that the budget, which will be presented on March 5, will cover areas such as agriculture and irrigation, apart from pro-farmer policies. The government will also start work on the Kalasa-Banduri project, he added.

“We have also done our best to tackle drought and floods. We are also looking at cutting central grants to the state, and will find sources for mobilisation of resources,” he said.

