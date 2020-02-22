Home States Karnataka

Farmers call off dharna, assured of meet with CM

Special Officer, Land Acquisitions, BDA, K Mathai said a better compensation has been proposed for farmers.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The five-day protest by nearly 200 farmers outside the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office at Kumara Park West was finally called off on Friday evening after Urban Development Development Minister B A Basavaraj met with them.

The agitation was called to demand a much higher compensation than what the government was willing to offer for their lands which have been earmarked for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. Basavaraj assured farmers that a meeting will be held with the chief minister on Monday or Tuesday to sort out the issue.

Nearly 1,810 acres of land spread across 67 villages have been notified for the 65.5 km project 13 years ago. With no compensation having been paid to the 3,000-plus farmers so far, the project, crucial to decongest traffic, is yet to take off.

N Raghu, Bengaluru district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who is leading the protest, told TNIE, “We have worked out the compensation package we require. It comes to `16,000 crore. The compensation package the government is willing to pay is just `8,350 crore. That was fixed long ago and this amount corelates with the present market scenario.”

Special Officer, Land Acquisitions, BDA, K Mathai said a better compensation has been proposed for farmers. “BDA has recommended enhanced prices for the farmers than what was originally proposed. The Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development has assured us it would be placed before the upcoming Cabinet meeting,” he said.

