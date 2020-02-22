JDS ex-minister Channigappa passes away

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former minister C Channigappa (72) of the JDS passed away at a private hospital after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru on Friday morning. He is survived by his wife Siddagangamma, three sons and a daughter.

Born to a family of humble farmers in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on January 25, 1951, he went onto complete his BA and BEd. He became a police constable in Bengaluru. After serving the force for 14 years, he went onto become a minister and got the sericulture ministry portfolio during the Congress-JDS government.

When Kumaraswamy became CM by joining hands with the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP, Channigappa followed the HDK team and became a minister, holding portfolios like forests and ecology, mines and geology, which were considered plum in 2007.