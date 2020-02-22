Home States Karnataka

Kalasa-Banduri project: Goa to move apex court

The Goa government is under pressure from Opposition parties

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after he played down the Supreme Court’s decision to notify the final award of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant changed his stance. He said on Friday that his government will file a petition before the apex court pleading to stay any work by the Karnataka government on the Kalasa-Banduri project (part of the Mahadai venture) until the SC gives its final verdict on petitions filed by the Goa government challenging the tribunal’s final award.

On Thursday, Supreme Court had directed the Centre to make a gazette notification of the tribunal’s final award to make way for Karnataka to launch work on the Mahadayi project. Under pressure from the opposition parties and leaders in Goa, the Goa government has finally to move the court in an attempt to halt Karnataka from resuming work on the project.

Sawant said that notification of the MWDT will not affect Goa’s interest in the case as the petition filed by the Goa government against the tribunal’s award for diversion of Mahadayi water out of Goa was pending before the court. He expressed confidence that the result of the case in the SC will go in favour of the state.
Even as the Karnataka government is keen to expedite work on the project, especially the Kalasa-Banduri one, Goa CM said that notification of the tribunal award did not mean that the decision was in favour of Karnataka. He said his government has decided to move the SC in three days’ time to get a stay against the implementation of the award of the tribunal. The CM said Goa would never compromise on the Mahadayi issue.

The CM alleged that the opposition was needlessly trying to slam the government over the issue and appealed to it to support the government rather than politicising the issue. The CM said that it will take another 8-10 months for Karnataka to take necessary permissions and that the SC hearing will start in July-August.

The Goa government also has decided to bring it to the notice of the SC that despite the matter being sub judice, Karnataka “diverted Mahadai water without appointing any regulatory authority”.

