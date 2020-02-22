Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Block Education Officer accused of sexually harassing minor, thrashed

According to the police, Mundaragi Block Education Officer S N Halligudi is said to have visited the girl's home in Hallikeri village as part of the department's campaign.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:23 PM

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GADAG:  A sexual harassment accused Public Instruction Department officer was thrashed by a group of six in Gadag district's Mundaragi area. While the officer has been charged under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,  the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has asked the officials to take immediate action against the officer.

According to the police, Mundaragi Block Education Officer S N Halligudi is said to have visited the girl's home in Hallikeri village as part of the department's campaign to reach out to the students appearing for the class 10 exams to help in their studies. During his visit on Thursday evening, it was alleged that the officer misbehaved with the girl and sexually harassed her as nobody was at home. Later, the girl brought it to the notice of her parents.

Shocked over the development, the girl's father and a few others rushed to the residence of the BEO in Mundaragi and thrashed him with pipes.  The accused officer was then taken to a hospital where he was kept for over 24 hours. While the girl's father had filed a complaint with the Mundaragi police, the BEO has also given a counter-complaint accusing the group of attacking him.

Speaking to New Indian Express, the survivor's mother said that after returning from work, they found the daughter upset with the incident.

However, BEO Halligudi in his complaint filed with the police, stated that allegations made against him were false. He alleged that he just visited the girl’s house, gave exam tips and went out. 

"On Thursday night a group of six villagers came to my house seeking signature for study certificate. While he asked for original documents, they accused him of sexually harassing the girl and suddenly attacked me. Injured in the attack, I went to the hospital for treatment and was there till Friday evening. The police have taken his statement at the hospital acting on my complaint," he said.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said, "I have gone through the details and have ordered for a detailed investigation. If the BEO is guilty he will be punished as per the law". Even Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has reacted to this incident and tweeted that he has directed the additional commissioner to take immediate action against the BEO.

TAGS
Sexual harassment Crime against children POCSO Act
