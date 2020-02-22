Home States Karnataka

Lawmakers must discuss their duties to do job better: Experts

Former judge Justice A N Venugopal Gowda said that separation of powers between judiciary, legislative, executive and the media should be highlighted.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As members of the state Assembly and Council are set to discuss the Indian Constitution on March 3 and 4, former judges and legal experts have suggested that lawmakers discuss their roles and responsibilities too, which will help them do their job better.

“They should discuss duties and responsibilities of the legislature, as well as its constitutional obligations,” said former SC judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde. “I think the legislature has failed in exercising its power. If they read the constitutional obligations of legislators, they will be doing a great service to the parliamentary system,” Justice Hegde said.

Appreciating the initiative to discuss the Constitution in the Assembly, former SC judge Justice Shivaraj Patil said that they should discuss and understand the background of the Constitution, its Preamble, the roles and responsibilities of the legislature and other wings, so that conflicts can be avoided. “Lawmakers should discuss fundamental rights so that they can frame laws accordingly. They should also discuss directive principles, constitutional provisions on inter-state as well as state-Centre relations, and economical aspects such as the rights of the state in terms of equitable allotment,” he said.

Former judge Justice A N Venugopal Gowda said that separation of powers between judiciary, legislative, executive and the media should be highlighted.

Advocate K B K Swamy said that freedom of expression must be discussed, which cannot be curbed by police action. “Preventing live telecast of Assembly proceedings is a curtailment of freedom of expression, and this has to be discussed by Opposition leaders,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp