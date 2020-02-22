Lawmakers must discuss their duties to do job better: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As members of the state Assembly and Council are set to discuss the Indian Constitution on March 3 and 4, former judges and legal experts have suggested that lawmakers discuss their roles and responsibilities too, which will help them do their job better.

“They should discuss duties and responsibilities of the legislature, as well as its constitutional obligations,” said former SC judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde. “I think the legislature has failed in exercising its power. If they read the constitutional obligations of legislators, they will be doing a great service to the parliamentary system,” Justice Hegde said.

Appreciating the initiative to discuss the Constitution in the Assembly, former SC judge Justice Shivaraj Patil said that they should discuss and understand the background of the Constitution, its Preamble, the roles and responsibilities of the legislature and other wings, so that conflicts can be avoided. “Lawmakers should discuss fundamental rights so that they can frame laws accordingly. They should also discuss directive principles, constitutional provisions on inter-state as well as state-Centre relations, and economical aspects such as the rights of the state in terms of equitable allotment,” he said.

Former judge Justice A N Venugopal Gowda said that separation of powers between judiciary, legislative, executive and the media should be highlighted.

Advocate K B K Swamy said that freedom of expression must be discussed, which cannot be curbed by police action. “Preventing live telecast of Assembly proceedings is a curtailment of freedom of expression, and this has to be discussed by Opposition leaders,” he added.