Wrong to perceive it as a leak: Suresh Kumar on test paper leak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reacting to the recent prep paper leaks Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said in a statement the exam was being conducted for students to do better in the finals.

“Preparatory exams are conducted under the supervision of headmasters. The leak may have happened as the question papers reached them beforehand. It is a question of moral responsibility. It is not right to perceive this as a leak,” he said.

“The final exam has different modalities. At 2,500 centres the final exam has always been conducted in the safest way and the same will be followed this time. There is no confusion or anxiety,” he added.