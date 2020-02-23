Amulya incident diverting purpose of CAA stir: Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State BJP leaders have strongly condemned 19-year-old Amulya Leona for shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa saying it is disturbing peace in the state. Congress and JDS leaders too have taken a similar stand, but said that the issue is diverting attention from the real purpose of anti-CAA protests.

Former Home Minister and Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said it is unfortunate that a youngster is shouting anti-national slogans. “But the government should take action against them. If action isn’t taken, more people will be encouraged to repeat this behaviour. Young minds should develop patriotism,” he said. Another senior Congress, requesting anonymity, told The New Indian Express, “Anti-CAA protests cut across parties, religion, region and caste. Every section of society has come out on the streets to raise its voice. This sloganeering has diverted the issue, and it should not have happened.”

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre also condemned the act. “The government should give this issue to a proper agency so that an honest probe can be conducted. Everyone has a right to expression, but that shouldn’t be misused,” Khandre said.

A senior JDS leader said that the Assembly session is going on now and that there are many other issues, such as Mangaluru firing and Bidar sedition case, that need to be tackled. Amulya and Arudra incidents are just distractions from real issues, he told The New Indian Express. Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy had earlier said that he strongly condemned Amulya’s act.