Home department sees a pattern in protests, has eyes on organisers

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the arrest of two girls over their controversial roles in protests, the Home Department has started probing into any possible similarities in the rallies held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The officials are trying to identify people behind these and are collecting details about each of the organisers. 

Home department sources said that since December 2019, 736 protests were held across the state, mainly in Bengaluru. While some saw large gatherings, some were smaller, and a few of them went on for days together. Many people, including writers and artists, delivered speeches at these events. Police are now collecting details about each protest, including the organisers and the source of funds, and the Union Government has been kept in the loop. 

The source also said they suspect a bigger group which is handling all these protests. “They are ‘training’ young people who speak well and know more than one language — like Kannada, English, Telugu, Tulu, Urdu, etc. There needs to be a crackdown on this,” the source said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Davanagere on Saturday that many such anti-national incidents and developments are happening in the state. P6

Citizenship Amendment Act National Register of Citizens NRC CAA
