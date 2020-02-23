Pressed for time, CM meets Finance Dept on public holiday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of budget preparations, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with finance department officials on Saturday in Bengaluru. The CM is presenting his first budget on March 5 after taking over in July last year. Despite it being the fourth Saturday, a government holiday, the CM met officials due to lack of time.

According to sources from the Chief Minister’s Office, Yediyurappa, since February 11, has been holding review meetings with various departments and concerned ministers. The CM is said to have also reviewed the state’s financial condition. From Sunday, he will be travelling to Shivamogga and other places for three days.