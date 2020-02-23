Home States Karnataka

Will quit if Mahesh says I did him injustice: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will resign from his position if Mahesh Kumathalli alleges that he has acted unjustly towards the Athnai MLA. 

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will resign from his position if Mahesh Kumathalli alleges that he has acted unjustly towards the Athnai MLA. “I have been the one pressurising the government from the start to get a respectful position for Mahesh Kumathalli in the government. I have not done any injustice to him, and will resign from my position the day when he claims that I toyed with him,” said Jarkiholi in Belagavi on Sunday.

He added that there is no confusion over the district in-charge minister, and that they have chosen Jagadish Shettar for the role. 

Responding to a question on the Mayadayi project, Jarkiholi said he will soon be meeting the Union irrigation minister regarding implementation. “The CM has reserved Rs 200 crore already for the implementation of the project. The state government will carry on the legal fight with the Goa and Maharashtra governments if they persist with it,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp