Will quit if Mahesh says I did him injustice: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will resign from his position if Mahesh Kumathalli alleges that he has acted unjustly towards the Athnai MLA. “I have been the one pressurising the government from the start to get a respectful position for Mahesh Kumathalli in the government. I have not done any injustice to him, and will resign from my position the day when he claims that I toyed with him,” said Jarkiholi in Belagavi on Sunday.

He added that there is no confusion over the district in-charge minister, and that they have chosen Jagadish Shettar for the role.

Responding to a question on the Mayadayi project, Jarkiholi said he will soon be meeting the Union irrigation minister regarding implementation. “The CM has reserved Rs 200 crore already for the implementation of the project. The state government will carry on the legal fight with the Goa and Maharashtra governments if they persist with it,” he said.