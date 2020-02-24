Bengaluru citizen's forum launches door-to-door campaign against CAA, NRC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The citizens’ forum, Hum Bharat Ke Log, which has been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR have started a door-to-door awareness campaign in different parts of the city to create awareness. So far, they have covered Bilal Bagh, Kalasipalayam, Wilson Garden, Basavanagudi, Belathur and Ramamurthynagar. They will go to other locations with the help of local leaders and citizen volunteers.

“We tell them they are citizens who voted for the government, but the same government is asking them to prove if they are citizens. We tell them that they will need documents of their parents as well, which gets them worried,” said Sudha N, a volunteer. The volunteers remind them of the difficulty they faced in getting a driving license or a ration card. When people say they have all the documents, volunteers ask them to think of the less fortunate.

With respect to NPR, the volunteers educate people that it involves collecting information from residents of an area, without asking for documents. Anand Prasad, a volunteer, said, “We ask them their opinion about the Act. In several cases, people assume the government must be right. We distribute leaflets that explain how it will affect people, whom it will affect, difficulties of having to get the required documents and standing in long queues, as we did during demonetisation.”“Many ask us why the government is putting 130 crore people in peril for weeding out 50 lakh odd illegal immigrants,” Prasad added.