Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru citizen's forum launches door-to-door campaign against CAA, NRC

With respect to NPR, the volunteers educate people that it involves collecting information from residents of an area, without asking for documents. 

Published: 24th February 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA, NRC protests continue across Bengaluru, with a group of youngsters holding a sit-in at Town Hall on Tuesday.

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The citizens’ forum, Hum Bharat Ke Log, which has been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR have started a door-to-door awareness campaign in different parts of the city to create awareness. So far, they have covered Bilal Bagh, Kalasipalayam, Wilson Garden, Basavanagudi, Belathur and Ramamurthynagar. They will go to other locations with the help of local leaders and citizen volunteers.

“We tell them they are citizens who voted for the government, but the same government is asking them to prove if they are citizens. We tell them that they will need documents of their parents as well, which gets them worried,” said Sudha N, a volunteer. The volunteers remind them of the difficulty they faced in getting a driving license or a ration card. When people say they have all the documents, volunteers ask them to think of the less fortunate.

With respect to NPR, the volunteers educate people that it involves collecting information from residents of an area, without asking for documents. Anand Prasad, a volunteer, said, “We ask them their opinion about the Act. In several cases, people assume the government must be right. We distribute leaflets that explain how it will affect people, whom it will affect, difficulties of having to get the required documents and standing in long queues, as we did during demonetisation.”“Many ask us why the government is putting 130 crore people in peril for weeding out 50 lakh odd illegal immigrants,” Prasad added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hum Bharat Ke Log Anti CAA protest Bengaluru Anti caa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp