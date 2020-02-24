Chikkamagaluru murder case: Dentist’s lover ends life in Bengaluru

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU, CHIKKAMAGALURU: While investigations are still underway to confirm whether 31-year-old homemaker Kavita was murdered or not, her dentist husband’s alleged lover Harshita committed suicide at Rajarajeshwarinagar of Bengaluru on Sunday. Kavita’s husband Revanth allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping in front of a moving train near Bandikoppalu Gate on the outskirts of Kadur town, even as the police were interrogating him for his wife’s murder. 

During questioning, Revanth had allegedly narrated to the police that his wife was murdered by unknown miscreants on February 17, who also burgled the house. Revanth had earlier stated that he was in his dental clinic at Birur town last Monday when his wife was murdered. After SP Harish Pandey visited the murder spot in Lakshimishanagara of Kadur, the police took CCTV footage of Revanth’s house into custody and launched the investigation. The cops also browsed through the dentist’s call records after which he was summoned to the station and grilled.

The police suspected that Revanth, during interrogation, had allegedly cooked up facts and claimed, “My wife was killed between 6.45 and 8.15 pm, before which she had called me at 6.15 pm. Some miscreants barged into the house and slit her throat, after which they decamped with ornaments and cash. I was away with one of our children at my clinic.”

After visiting the scene of the murder, the SP suspected that the killers were professionals as they had left no trace to track the crime. In the meantime, the cops awaited Kavita’s postmortem report, which would have cleared facts over her murder. However, it is now suspected that owing to the fear in revealing facts over his wife’s murder, Revanth allegedly killed himself. The dentist’s torso was discovered on the one side of the railway track in Bandikoppalu, while the lower body was lying on the other side. 

