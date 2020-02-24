Housethat! Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to move into ‘Cauvery’ 

Home States Karnataka

The CM’s son and other family members who have been visiting this bungalow for the past few days have been keeping track of the painting and refurbishing of the house vacated by Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will move into his official quarters, Cauvery, on February 27

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will have a new address soon. Yediyurappa, who celebrates his 77th birthday on February 27, will move into his official quarters, Cauvery, on the same date. And he could well carry the ‘budget briefcase’ and step out of the new house to present the state budget on March 5. Siddaramaiah as CM presented his budgets from this house.  

The CM’s son, B Y Vijayendra, and other family members who have been visiting this bungalow for the past few days have been keeping track of the painting and refurbishing of the house vacated by Siddaramaiah. Yediyurappa will officially enter the house at an auspicious time and perform Homa. People who want to meet Yediyurappa could do so from February 27 at this new house, according to his officers.

However, if the painting and other works are not completed by that date, there is a possibility that he could stay temporarily in the Dollar’s Colony residence for a few more days. Currently, the CM is functioning out of his office in Vidhana Soudha, the CM’s home office ‘Krishna’ on Kumara Krupa Road and his residence in Dollar’s Colony in Sanjay Nagar. Since ‘Cauvery’ is located adjacent to ‘Krishna’, it will be convenient for the CM to switch between the two, say officials.

Siddaramaiah as CM was a resident of this house for over six years and moved out to a house near Gandhi Bhavan in Sheshadripuram recently. Since the day happens to be Yediyurappa’s birthday, there is a felicitation for him on that day at Palace Grounds where many VVIPs are scheduled to attend. Those among the invitees are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, Suresh Angadi and BJP national organizing secretary B L Santosh,  Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former external affairs minister S M Krishna.

