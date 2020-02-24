Home States Karnataka

ISIS conspiracy cases: NIA conducts raids at 20 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

The latest raids are being carried out in connection with ISIS conspiracy cases and more details on the same are awaited.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than 20 locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The latest raids are being carried out in connection with ISIS conspiracy cases. More details are currently awaited regarding the cases.

Meanwhile, NIA had on February 15 filed a charge sheet against two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists before the agency special court, Jammu. The two terrorists are identified as Khalil Ahmad Kayani (34) and Mohammad Nazeem (23), both residents of Haveli Farwad Kahuta district in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The case is related to the arrest of the two accused near Nilkanth Nala, approximately 700 metres inside the Indian side of LoC, in Gulmarg Sector of Baramulla district.

