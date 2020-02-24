Karnataka government plans to form clusters to promote industries: Minister Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar is planning to push the investment button hard to help the state achieve better growth numbers, by promoting investment in smaller cities, like Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Davangere, Belagavi, Mangaluru and others. Shettar said on Sunday that the idea is to club these smaller centres with adjoining districts to form industrial clusters. Accordingly, Davangere-Shivamogga-Chikkamagaluru can be one unit and Mysuru-Mandya-Madikeri can be another. The government also wants to cover Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari and others in the plan.

“For example, during the Yadgir event, investors from across the border showed big interest and we signed 11 MoUs in one day. They wanted to shift their entire pharmaceutical units from Hyderabad. This proves that the roadshow we conducted in Hyderabad recently was a grand success,” he said. Shettar, on a visit to Mysuru, told TNIE that he met two to three groups of industrialists and they wanted the government to promote Mysuru as an investment destination.

He said that all investment meetings in different districts will culminate in the massive Global Investors’ Meet from November 3 and 5. Asked if the government had set any targets for these investment meets, Shettar said, “No. But obviously we want maximum investments as every rupee counts.”He said that at Davos, Switzerland, the Karnataka delegation got an encouraging responses. On complaints from industrialists about essential infrastructure, like power, he said, “Power is not an issue as we are a power-surplus state.”