Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government plans to form clusters to promote industries: Minister Jagadish Shettar

He said that all investment meetings in different districts will culminate in the massive Global Investors’ Meet from November 3 and 5.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar is planning to push the investment button hard to help the state achieve better growth numbers, by promoting investment in smaller cities, like Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Davangere, Belagavi, Mangaluru and others. Shettar said on Sunday that the idea is to club these smaller centres with adjoining districts to form industrial clusters. Accordingly, Davangere-Shivamogga-Chikkamagaluru can be one unit and Mysuru-Mandya-Madikeri can be another. The government also wants to cover Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari and others in the plan.

“For example, during the Yadgir event, investors from across the border showed big interest and we signed 11 MoUs in one day. They wanted to shift their entire pharmaceutical units from Hyderabad. This proves that the roadshow we conducted in Hyderabad recently was a grand success,” he said. Shettar, on a visit to Mysuru, told TNIE that he met two to three groups of industrialists and they wanted the government to promote Mysuru as an investment destination.

He said that all investment meetings in different districts will culminate in the massive Global Investors’ Meet from November 3 and 5. Asked if the government had set any targets for these investment meets, Shettar said, “No. But obviously we want maximum investments as every rupee counts.”He said that at Davos, Switzerland, the Karnataka delegation got an encouraging responses. On complaints from industrialists about essential infrastructure, like power, he said, “Power is not an issue as we are a power-surplus state.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagadish Shettar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp