NIA carries out searches at residences of Kolar men arrested for links with Mehboob Pasha

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A team of the National Investigation Agency visited Kolar and conducted searches and took statements reportedly from the family members of Salim Khan and Pasha, who were recently nabbed in a joint operation by Tamil Nadu police and Central Crime Branch sleuths of Bengaluru. The search operations were carried out at the wee hours of Monday.

Salim Khan and Pasha from Kolar were arrested on the charge of allegedly having links with Mehboob Pasha, a terror suspect.

According to sources, the team of seven members arrived in two vehicles in Kolar and with the help of Kolar Police, they reportedly conducted the searches in the house of Salim Khan in Rehmath Nagar and in the house of Pasha in P.S. Colony of Kolar.