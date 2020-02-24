Home States Karnataka

Our priority will be farmers, irrigation: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

When asked about the quantum of cut in the state’s share of central taxes, he refused to give a clear answer.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:11 AM

BSY, Yeddyurappa

CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even as the opposition is criticising the state government for facing a fund crunch with the 15th Finance Commission reducing the state’s share of Central taxes by more than one percentage point, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is getting ready to present the budget on March 5, said here on Sunday that the budget will be presented keeping the state’s financial limits in mind. 

When asked about the quantum of cut in the state’s share of central taxes, he refused to give a clear answer. He also did not explain how the state will overcome the shortage, but only said that the preparations are on to present the budget. “Priority will be given to irrigation and farmers. I am making efforts to present the budget within the financial constraints,” he said. Several development works are being taken up in his home district Shivamogga, he added. 

“We want more industries to come up here, and for that there is a need for an airport. The construction work will begin soon,” the CM said.“Works on the construction of a bridge to Sigandur will start soon. Our priority is to give a maximum push to Shivamogga over the next three years. The MLAs too are cooperating with us,” he said.Last week, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, speaking during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, accused the Centre of treating the state unfairly and said that Karnataka is set to lose Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years under the tax devolution formula evolved by the commission.  

“The state’s share of taxes as per the 14th Finance Commission was 42%. This time, the state lost Rs 9,000 crore, and it will lose over Rs 11,000 crore in 2020-21. In all, the state’s loss will be Rs 60,000 crore over the next five years. For every Rs 100 Karnataka contributes to tax collection, it gets back only Rs 42, while Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 198 and Gujarat Rs 235. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are given a large share citing their population. Isn’t it injustice to Karnataka,” he had questioned.

TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget
