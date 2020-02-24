Ramesh Jarkiholi does U-turn on resigning from Karnataka cabinet

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday took a U-turn on the resignation issue and alleged the media has twisted his statement. Speaking to reporters at Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeet, he said he has never said he would resign from his position and the media shouldn't blow the statements out of proportion and create confusion.

He said he would give an explanation on his statement to the right authority and there is no need to issue clarification to the media. On the issue of suggestions on water issues, he said, "I would take suggestions from all, including that of H K Patil, who is an expert on the issue."

The minister said he would convene a meeting of officials on February 26 and meet the Central minister to ensure that the Mahadayi award is notified in the gazette immediately. All the suggestions given by the Tribunal will be implemented immediately, he claimed. On Mahesh Kumatalli issue, he said Kumatalli will get a ministry in future and now, he should be made the chairman of any board.