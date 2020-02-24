Rural Karnataka sports better than mainstream ones, dying slowly

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike mainstream sports like cricket and tennis or even wrestling and kabaddi, many of the rural Karnataka sports are not encouraged today although they are equally exciting or even better than modern-day sports. Each of the traditional folk sports has its own story and significance. They need stamina and mental strength apart from smartness to excel. Mallakhamba, for instance, is a mix of yoga and kushti on the pole. The story of Mallakhamba goes back to Tretayuga. It is believed that Vali, Sugreeva and Hanuman – the famed ‘vanaras’ of Ramayana -- were wrestlers and their opponents would be seriously injured or even killed during bouts.

That was when Jambavanta, the bear king, planned to have a wooden khamba (pole) to regulate the contests. A wrestler is called malla in Kannada, hence the name ‘Mallakhamba’. This is not gymnastics, which people often confuse the sport with Siddarooda Hugar, who hails from Kamadolli village in Kundagola taluk of Dharwad district practises Mallakhamba and has trained over 4,500 people across the state. “I failed twice in SSLC and left my village for Maharashtra where I learnt Mallakhamba. When I returned to my village, I did well in second PU. This is not just a physical activity, it sharpens one’s mind too,’’ he tells The New Indian Express.

Why is it not popular? He answers: “It is dangerous and not as glamorous as, say, cricket. There are hardly a few hundred in the state who know it. This is our desi sport which needs to be popularised. Athletes climb the pole and perform acrobatics on it, something which makes it different from other sports in the world. It has become just a performance-oriented sport, that too on rare occasions.

This needs attention.” Kallu Gundu Ettuvudu – or Kallata – is an outdoor sport of North Karnataka region including Bagalkot, Raichur and adjoining areas. It requires the participants to lift round stones (called kallu gundu in Kannada) of various sizes and weights. It is also called Sangraani Kallu. The stones weigh from 10 kg to 100 kg. The sport demands players to be physically strong. It is played mainly in rural areas, and the winners are given away cattle or cash or even silver kadaga as prizes. The stone lifters are trained in traditional wrestling houses. But these days, not many come forward and garadimanes (traditional gyms) are also shutting down due to lack of recognition.

However, Kesaragadde Ota (run in muddy field) is one of the oldest sports still popular in Malnad, coastal and old Mysuru regions. This is mainly played during monsoon.

There is a belief that the soil has many anti-bacterial qualities benefiting the skin. This sport is similar to Kambala but without buffaloes. While wrestling is popular in old Mysuru region, hand wrestling was a famous sport in rural areas of Sedam and Chincholi taluks of Kalaburagi district.

It is also known as ‘Ratte Pettalu’ in Telangana. It is similar to arm-wrestling, but the participants should not touch any part of the opponent’s body except the arms. During annual fairs, temple authorities would organise Ratte Pettalu and invite sportsmen from neighbouring villages. The winners would be given a silver bracelet and taken out in a procession. Usually the game would be arranged during evenings. (With inputs from Ramkrishna Badseshi)