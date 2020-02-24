Shoot down those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans, says Karnataka MLA Appachu Ranjan

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: “Shoot down the people who raise pro-Pakistan slogans,” echoed MLA Appachu Ranjan at an event in Somwarpet.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new classroom building at Somwarpet Government Primary School.

Following the inauguration, MLA Ranjan addressed the student gathering and spoke, “Every citizen must protect and preserve the nation’s rich culture.

"However, many are involved in anti-national activities. Recently, in a protest against CAA in Bengaluru, a young girl named Amulya raised pro-Pakistan slogan. These people are using resources including food and water provided by our country and then they raise slogans against the nation. Such people must be shot down immediately. They must be exiled and happily sent to Pakistan. No advocate must fight their cases in the court.”

He later condemned Pakistan and said, “There are no proper facilities in Pakistan. The country is poverty-stricken and residents do not have proper food. Terrorism is at its peak in Pakistan and PM Modi is striving hard to fight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.”

The BJP members of the state government have been criticized for their fascist statements and Ranjan seems to have joined the list after he declared to shoot down citizens raising ‘anti-national’ statements.

The twitter handle of BJP Karnataka has also invited massive criticism following anti-Muslim tweets.

Recently, BJP member Renukacharya and Ananth Kumar Hegde were in limelight following fascist statements.

