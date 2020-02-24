Wait for new Karnataka Congress president continues 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wait for the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president continues as the party central leadership is yet to make a final choice. The post has been lying vacant since December 9. Many Congress leaders, who were confident a few days ago that the party high command would make the announcement this week, are dodging the question and saying the decision might take some more time.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and opposition leader Siddaramaiah resigned owning moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the assembly bypolls in December last year. While the high command rejected Siddaramaiah’s resignation and asked him to continue in the post, it was determined to replace Gundurao.

The All-India Congress Committee sent Madhusudan Mistry and Bhakta Charan Das in December to get feedback from the state leaders. But even after that, the party central leadership is yet to finalise the candidate. Sources have been suggesting names of Mallikarjun Kharge, D K Shivakumar, K H Muniyappa and M B Patil. Sources suggested that the name could be announced before the budget session on March 2.