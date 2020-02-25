Home States Karnataka

After a decade, talks to open HAL Airport for short-haul civilian flights

For instance, someone who wants to reach Mysuru by flight will have a good option if the flight can be boarded from HAL itself.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:21 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government is keen on ensuring that short-haul aircraft take off from HAL airport at the earliest and talks in this connection are taking place at regular intervals, said senior state government officials. During the latest round of talks, the need to put in place sufficient traffic infrastructure around HAL, particularly parking facilities, so that passengers will have a smooth experience reaching and leaving from the airport was being discussed, said Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development  Department. 

Mohan told TNIE, “The State government is pursuing efforts to utilise the existing HAL airport for civilian flights in conjunction with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).” Passenger traffic estimated from HAL Aiport is an annual average of 3.5 crore, he said. 
Asked about the issue being discussed on and off for a decade now, Mohan added, “It is not a shut deal at all.”

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said, “We want to use HAL for short-haul flights. Our thinking is that domestic flights up to a distance of 500 km can be operated from here so that public stand to benefit. For instance, someone who wants to reach Mysuru by flight will have a good option if the flight can be boarded from HAL itself. Traffic arrangements need to be readied by the State government along with other agencies so that operations can start smoothly.”

Final call to start ops rests on BIAL, HAL 
He stressed: “The final decision to start operations rests on the negotiations between the BIAL and HAL in this connection.”HAL shut shop on May 23, 2008, after commercial operations for half a century. It now operates chartered, VIP and defence-related aircraft apart from serving as a training ground for pilots of major airlines.  A source in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that Karnataka appeared to be keen to throw open HAL for UDAAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme) operations.   

As per the the concession agreement entered into between BIAL and the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 5 July, 2004: “No new or existing airport shall be permitted by GoI to be developed as, or improved or upgraded into, an International Airport within an aerial distance of 150km of the airport before the 25th anniversary of the Airport Opening Date.” The same holds good for domestic airports too, with an exception given for Mysuru and Hassan airports. 

The BIAL had been insistent in the past that no airport can open in its vicinity up to May 2033 due to the agreement. Asked about its condition made public earlier that it would permit operations only if it was allowed to carry out the commercial operations here, the spokesperson added that it continues to hold good. HAL sought more time to give its response on the issue.

