Congress takes dig at Modi with #WallOfDivision

By Monday afternoon, the hashtag was trending with more than 18,000 tweets, largely from leaders and supporters of the Congress.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi, right, waves as US President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day United States President Donald Trump landed in India, Congress launched an all-out attack on the Narendra Modi government, launching a social media campaign, #WallOfDivision, drawing parallels between Trump’s planned Mexico wall and the wall built at Ahmedabad to hide slums from the eyes of US President. Karnataka Congress leaders too joined the chorus, highlighting the alleged failures of the Modi government. By Monday afternoon, the hashtag was trending with more than 18,000 tweets, largely from leaders and supporters of the Congress.

“@narendramodi promised to build 100 Smart Cities which will show the world our development when he got elected to power in 2014. Now He has build (sic) huge wall in Ahmedabad to hide his failures from world community. This is real #GujaratModel that modi boasted about #WallOfDivision,” tweeted the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s official Twitter handle. Highlighting the alleged shortcomings of the Modi government, the party used ‘Wall’ as a reference to raise government’s attempts to cover up its failures. “One wall wont cover up all failures of @narendramodi.

He needs to build a wall each for Economic slump, Unemployment rate, Agrarian crisis, Price rise, Industry shutdown. A wall each to cover his failures, that will be bigger than the Great wall of China. #WallOfDivision,” Karnataka Congress added. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and assembly opposition leader Siddaramaiah, lashed out at the Centre.

“If @BJP4India feels Kashmir has returned to Normalcy, & If @BJP4India feels that there is no govt orchestrated violence. Now is the time to prove the same by hosting @realDonaldTrump’s event at Kashmir,” tweeted Siddaramaiah. Earlier in the day, he passed a ‘wall’ jibe at Modi as well as Trump. “It is time for @realDonaldTrump to get inspired from @narendramodi. Inspiration to build decorative walls to hide not so decorative life!!” he said. Kharge pointed out that the PM has failed to address key issues, like the cap on H1B visas, preferential trade status, among others.

If @BJP4India feels Kashmir has returned to Normalcy, & If @ BJP4India feels that there is no govt orchestrated violence. Now is the time to prove the same by hosting @ realDonaldTrump’s event at Kashmir Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition

