MLA’s grandson rams car into pole, booked

DAVANGERE: The grandson of BJP MLA S A Ravindranath has been booked for a car accident in Shamanur area of the city on Monday night. Arun Kumar, who is also the son of BJP corporator Veena Nanjappa, allegedly drove his car negligently, which resulted in the vehicle crashing into a pole of a house’s compound wall.

The accident attracted the attention of locals, who gathered on the scene. When Arun was questioned by the public regarding the accident, he allegedly screamed at them. Arun later fled the spot. The public demanded that the MLA and the corporator visit the spot.

SP Hanumantharaya said action would be initiated against the accused. An FIR has been filed against Arun Kumar with the Davangere South Traffic police.Recently, Mohammed Nalapad -- son of MLA N A Haris -- was allegedly involved in a car accident injuring four people, while a road accident near Hosapete allegedly involved Sharath, the son of minister R Ashoka.