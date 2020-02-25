Home States Karnataka

MLAs skip JDS meets; party frets over RS polls

The two were absent from the JDS Legislature Party meeting during the session.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) may field party supremo HD Deve Gowda as its Rajya Sabha candidate, but the plan may suffer a setback as two of its MLAs, G T Deve Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas, have been skipping party forums and legislature party meetings. The party has only 34 members in the Assembly and the absence of the two MLAs will hit it hard. It needs 45-46 votes to get a lone Rajya Sabha member elected and is banking on the support of its former coalition partner Congress, which has 68 seats. But the hurdle will look a little more harder to cross if the two MLAs don’t go with the party.

Last week, G T Deve Gowda from Mysuru and Gubbi Srinivas from Tumakuru were seen openly hobnobbing with BJP’s Vokkaliga leaders R Ashok and C T Ravi during the MLC election, which was boycotted by the JDS. 

The two were absent from the JDS Legislature Party meeting during the session. While some other members too were missing, the absence of the duo worried the party the most, sources said.“Things have gone sour for the two leaders and it is only a matter of time before they make their decision public,” party insiders said. But when asked, both H D Kumaraswamy and party president H K Kumaraswamy refused to give a definite answer.Meanwhile, the party has put in a lot of effort to prepare for the budget session starting in about a week. It wants to be more vociferous than the Congress to put the B S Yediyurappa government on the mat, party sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata Dal HD Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K M Nithyananda records an audiobook at home. (Photo | Udayshankar S/EPS)
This 82-year-old Bengalurean records audiobooks for sightless bibliophiles
Police force led by Senior Superintendents of police Rahul Alwal and Akansha Yadav approach striking students to remove them.
Ahead of VP's visit, striking Pondicherry University students made to move by cops
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp