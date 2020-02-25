MLAs skip JDS meets; party frets over RS polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) may field party supremo HD Deve Gowda as its Rajya Sabha candidate, but the plan may suffer a setback as two of its MLAs, G T Deve Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas, have been skipping party forums and legislature party meetings. The party has only 34 members in the Assembly and the absence of the two MLAs will hit it hard. It needs 45-46 votes to get a lone Rajya Sabha member elected and is banking on the support of its former coalition partner Congress, which has 68 seats. But the hurdle will look a little more harder to cross if the two MLAs don’t go with the party.

Last week, G T Deve Gowda from Mysuru and Gubbi Srinivas from Tumakuru were seen openly hobnobbing with BJP’s Vokkaliga leaders R Ashok and C T Ravi during the MLC election, which was boycotted by the JDS.

The two were absent from the JDS Legislature Party meeting during the session. While some other members too were missing, the absence of the duo worried the party the most, sources said.“Things have gone sour for the two leaders and it is only a matter of time before they make their decision public,” party insiders said. But when asked, both H D Kumaraswamy and party president H K Kumaraswamy refused to give a definite answer.Meanwhile, the party has put in a lot of effort to prepare for the budget session starting in about a week. It wants to be more vociferous than the Congress to put the B S Yediyurappa government on the mat, party sources said.