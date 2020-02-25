Home States Karnataka

Mother of two from Mysuru makes comeback to sports

She attributes her success to her parents, husband and children who are encouraging, and thanked her coach.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:22 AM

35-year-old Lakshmi. (Photo | Udayshanker S, EPS)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: She represented the state in a national-level Kho-Kho tournament, but had to put a full stop to her education and sports career, as she got married even before completing her Second PUC. Around 16 years have gone by, and today she has reemerged to be back on the track, prepping up to represent the country in her first World Masters Athletics Championship to be held in Australia later this year. 

This is the story of 35-year-old Lakshmi, a resident of Ashokapuram in Mysuru, who clinched a silver medal in the 400 metres hurdles during the national masters’ athletics championship in Vadodara in the first week of this month. Lakshmi developed keen interest in sports from childhood.

Lakshmi with medals and certificates seen along with her son and coach. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

Lakshmi encouraged both her sons to be trained in athletics. A year ago, her son’s coach -- national athlete T S Ravi -- who learnt about Lakshmi’s interest, suggested that she return to practice. Rave also suggested that Lakshmi take part in the masters sports events.

“Upon the coach’s advice, I returned to the sports field, practised hard for a year and got trained in hurdles,” said Lakshmi. She attributes her success to her parents, husband and children who are encouraging, and thanked her coach.

