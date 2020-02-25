Postponing budget meeting, BSY to say Namaste Trump in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be heading to New Delhi on Tuesday to attend a banquet being hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump. President Ramnath Kovind will be hosting the dinner on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind had sent invitations to all chief ministers across the country. While earlier, it was said that Yediyurappa won’t attend the dinner, later on Monday evening, it was clarified that he would go to Delhi.

Yediyurappa, who has been travelling for the last two days, was supposed to hold a budget reading meeting with officials on Tuesday, which has now been postponed, said sources from the chief minister’s office. The CM will be returning on Wednesday, after which he will be busy with budget preparations.