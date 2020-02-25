Home States Karnataka

Two extortion cases against don in Shivamogga

Pujari threatened Joys and told him that Yousuf and brothers were not taking his calls after he had asked them to give him Rs 25 crore.

Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru.

Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Underworld don Ravi Pujari is wanted in two cases of extortion in Shivamogga district. He had allegedly threatened two businessmen in Thirthahalli over the phone and is charged with extortion and criminal intimidation. He had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore from a wealthy family in 2017 and Rs 1 crore from an areca merchant in 2018. According to the first case lodged with Thirthahalli police on September 14, 2017, Pujari repeatedly called up Srinath Joys, a friend of Yousuf and brothers, the owners of various businesses including National Gold Palace in Thirthahalli, from September 9-14.

Pujari threatened Joys and told him that Yousuf and brothers were not taking his calls after he had asked them to give him Rs 25 crore. Pujari allegedly forced Joys to tell Yousuf brothers to speak with him and ensure that a settlement was done. He allegedly warned of killing one of the brothers if they failed to toe his line. “They have to give me what I want. I will kill them and you also if police are informed,” Joys quoted Pujari as saying in his complaint.

The complaint was lodged after the police persuaded the businessmen to do so, after which three gunmen were deputed for the family’s security. The case was handed over to the District Crime Bureau. Pujari had also threatened K L Shivakumar, a relative of areca merchant K R Prakash who later lodged a police complaint. According to the complainant, Shivakumar received a call from Pujari demanding Rs 1 crore.

