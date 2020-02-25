Home States Karnataka

Ugrappa releases documents, says Singh cheated govt

Singh had, in his defence, said that even when he was in the Congress, these cases were against him, and that he wasn’t the only accused in them.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Ballari MP VS Ugrappa has come down hard on new Forest Minister Anand Singh, announcing at the KPCC office on Monday that he has released documents in connection to the cases against the latter.  Ugrappa, who has also served as Ballari MP, said, “While PM Modi is speaking about integrity and transparency, the BJP government has inducted him (Singh) as minister, and given him the forest portfolio despite the many cases against him.” 

The Congress leader said Singh has 14 cases against him, and compared CM Yediyurappa to mythological character Dhritarashtra from the Mahabharatha, who is “blindfolded to the reality around him”.  Ugrappa is said to have revealed court documents related to certain cases which point out that Singh has caused losses of over `20 crore to the state exchequer. Ugrappa if other cases against the Forest Minister are exposed, the losses to the government could be much higher.    

