5 months on, Hyderabad-Karnataka board cries for attention

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even five months after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa renaming the Hyderabad Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka (on September 27, 2019), the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board continues to remain neglected, with none of the non-officials being appointed to the board, while only one minister from the region has been included in the cabinet, and the assurance of constituting a separate secretariat has not seen the light of day.

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (which was Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board till 17th September-2019), which came into existence in 2013 as per the Amendment to Article 371J, is functioning without a president and the board of directors and experts since August last year. Yediyurappa was to nominate the president and members of the board after his government’s formation. However, this did not happen, and the responsibility of running the board has fallen on officials with no voice of public representatives.

As Yediyurappa could not accommodate a sufficient number of public representatives in his cabinet, and gave cabinet berth to only one MLA from this region, the CM had to bow to the pressure of public representatives to amend the rules of KKRDB, so that even an MLA/MLC could become the president of KKRDB.Even after amending the rules for nominating the president to the board about three months back, the government could not nominate the president and experts to the board till date, and the latter is facing difficulty in putting proposals for budget allocation for next year.

The chief minister who visited Kalaburagi on September 17 to participate in the Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations, announced the renaming of the region as Kalyana Karnataka. He not only renamed the region, but also assured that the government would establish a separate secretariat for the region, and would nominate the president to KKRDB soon.In a press conference at Kalaburagi on that day he said that “he would correct the injustice done to Kalyana Karnataka Region in the cabinet at the earliest”.

But even today, after the cabinet expansion, there is only one minister for the five districts (Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Koppal) in the cabinet. Only Prabhu Chauhan, MLA of Aurad in Bidar district has been given a ministry as of now. The people of the region were facing confusion on whether the government would abolish Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board for establishing a separate secretariat of the Kalyana Karnataka Region, but it seems it is impossible as the board has been constituted as per Amendment to Article 371 J of the Constitution.

And one more confusion whether the government is diluting the powers of KKRDB, as it has constituted Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society, and nominated former Rajya Sabha member Basavaraj Patil Sedam as its first president with cabinet minister rank, and the functions of both the KKRDB and newly formed Society were same at-least fifty percent.